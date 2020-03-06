Kankakee students will perform play March 13-15
KANKAKEE — “Once on This Island” will be presented by Kankakee High School in the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m. March 13 and March 14, and at 2 p.m. March 15.
The play tells the story of Ti Moune, who is a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.
Adult tickets are $10, and student tickets are $7. Children 4 and younger are admitted free, but do need to reserve a seat. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but tickets purchased in advance at the box office allow for audience members to select their seating. Box office hours will be held through March 5 from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the auditorium.
For more information, follow “Kankakee High School Drama” on Facebook.
Watseka chamber plans 2020 Summer Showcase
WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a 2020 Summer Showcase event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 3 in the First Trust parking lot on the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Watseka. This event will replace the chamber’s annual business expo.The chamber is looking for businesses that would like to showcase their business, with booths now available. The 2020 Summer Showcase is open to chamber members and nonchamber members. Take advantage of the early-bird registration for a chance to get your booth rental for free. Participants will get an opportunity to win door prizes from local businesses along with a 50/50 drawing and more. The public is invited to this free event.
For more information on the event, call Amanda Hibbs at 815-432-2416.
5 Star Wings to host Mingle with the Mayor
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will present the next Mingle with the Mayor from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the new 5 Star Wings location, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.
The community is invited to ask questions and share ideas and concerns in the city of Kankakee.
Methodist Men’s Club hosting chicken dinner
HERSCHER — The Herscher United Methodist Men’s Club will host a “Herscher Style” BBQ chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Meal options will include a half chicken dinner or quarter chicken dinner. There is a cost for the meals.
The dinner will be served at the Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. Eat-in and carry-out meals will be available.
