Mayor releases city of Kankakee comment cards
KANKAKEE — Several residents have expressed their feedback about the city of Kankakee, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Whether it’s a new idea, something they appreciate in the community or what more they would like to see, comment cards now are available.
The cards typically are distributed at events such as Saturday’s Mingle with the Mayor, however they also are available in the City’s Administration Building, the Mayor’s office, Clerk’s office, Public Safety Building and the Economic and Community Development Agency.
The feedback that is collected is being compiled to focus on certain areas such as public safety, condition of city streets, ordinances, city council, communication and a variety of programs that are offered in the city of Kankakee, according to the news release.
The feedback is then tracked by what ward the resident lives in and will be shared with aldermen.
“We are reaching out to people in ways the city of Kankakee has never before, and the feedback we are receiving is helpful,” Mayor Wells-Armstrong said in the news release. “We want to stress the fact that your voice matters and our Economic and Community Development Agency also does an excellent job reaching out in our community. We are all working together strategically to get things done and continue to move Kankakee Forward.”Local districts receive school library grants
Eighteen local school districts will be receiving about $22,000 in grants from the Illinois secretary of state’s School Library Grant program.
Awarded by the Illinois State Library, the grant program aims to help public schools expand the collection of library books and materials for students.
“Reading is an essential part of education,” State Sen. Patrick Joyce said. “I’m happy knowing so many excellent schools in the south suburbs, Kankakee and surrounding communities will benefit from these grants. The support brought by the School Library Grant program will help our children and grandchildren have more access to books now and in the future.”
Schools receiving school library grants include the following: Kankakee SD #111: $3,430; Manhattan Elementary School District#114: $1,099; Bradley Elementary School District #61: $951; Peotone CUSD #207U: $1,017; Herscher CUSD #2: $1,215; Coal City CUSD #1: $1,571; and Wilmington CUSD #209U: $906.FSA encourages producers to enroll in programs
BOURBONNAIS — The USDA’s Farm Service Agency encourages agricultural producers to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Loss and Price Loss Coverage programs. Enrollment deadline for the 2019 crop year is March 15.
Although more than 200,000 producers have enrolled to date, FSA anticipates 1.5 million producers will enroll for ARC and PLC. By enrolling soon, producers can beat the rush as the deadline nears.
Until March 15, producers who have not yet enrolled can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office unless yield updates are requested.
Additionally, farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields that take effect beginning with crop year 2020. If the owner accompanies the producer to the office, the yield update and enrollments may be completed during the same office visit.
For more information on ARC and PLC and how to apply, visit fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.
The Kankakee County FSA office is located at 685 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais.—Daily Journal staff report
