‘Scottish Clans and Castles’ program to be hosted by ICGS
CRESCENT CITY — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will present “Scottish Clans and Castles” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St. (on the south side of Route 24).Lunch will be provided. Though reservations are not required, they would be appreciated so the group can make sure enough food will be available. Also, discounts will be applied to those registering in advance.
To place your reservation for the lunch or to get more information about this program, call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730 or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com. The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.‘Emancipation to Inauguration: The Black Experience in Chicago’
KANKAKEE — Historian and Chicago tour guide Clarence Goodman will present “Emancipation to Inauguration: The Black Experience in Chicago.” Focusing on the accomplishments and history of Black Chicago, the event will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St.
The event is free and open to the public.Methodist Men’s Club hosting chicken dinner
HERSCHER — The Herscher United Methodist Men’s Club will host a “Herscher Style” BBQ chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Meal options will include a half chicken dinner or quarter chicken dinner. There is a cost for the meals. The dinner will be served at the Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. Eat-in and carryout meals will be available.
