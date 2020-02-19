Kankakee agency to host homebuyers workshop
KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency (ECDA) is set to host its next workshop for those interested in becoming homeowners.
The homebuyers workshop will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb, 25, at Kankakee Public Library in Suite 410.
Most recently, the ECDA recovered approximately $1.5 million in grant funding whereas the ECDA advocated for $945,471 of unspent funds awarded to the city in previous years, according to a news release from the city.
Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson encourages residents to reach out to the ECDA to apply for housing rehab and homebuyers programs.
“Throughout the year, the ECDA team will be providing workshops to help inform our residents on how they can take advantage of our programs and resources,” Brewer-Watson said in the news release. “We want residents to find the city of Kankakee a place where they can build wealth and a place where they can dream, grow and thrive. These workshops are just one way our team is working to move Kankakee Forward.”
All ECDA bi-monthly workshops are free and open to the public.
They will cover a variety of topics, including sections from the certified homebuyer course in partnership with Midland States Bank, taxes, home fire safety with the Kankakee Fire Department, tracking spending and money management.
“There is great value in public education and keeping residents informed regarding the programs our Economic and Community Development Agency offers,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “These workshops will empower residents to utilize resources more efficiently and foster growth within our community.”
You can RSVP to attend the workshop through Facebook, emailing to yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov, or calling Community Outreach Coordinator Miya Graham at 815-933-0513.Kankakee launches #LoveMyCity campaign
KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee has joined the National League of Cities in the #LoveMyCity campaign.
This year-long initiative will focus on highlighting the reasons in which the community takes pride in where they are from, live, work and enjoy the things the city has to offer, according to a news release from the city.
The #LoveMyCity campaign began in 2019 when the National League of Cities saw a need to bring together top researchers, media partners, corporate leaders, and local elected officials to highlight the connection that residents feel within their cities. The campaign has helped to strengthen bonds within various communities throughout the nation by encouraging civic engagement, building communities for all generations, uplifting legacy cities, and ensuring housing for all.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong saw the value of this campaign early on, according to the press release.
“With over 26,000 residents, a rich history, and a diverse culture, the city of Kankakee is very unique. In this year-long campaign, the hope is to revision what it means to love our city by focusing on the people who are proud to be a part of Kankakee,” she said.
The campaign began with a soft launch on Valentine’s Day, and Love My City will be incorporated into various events and partnerships that will continue to promote community engagement throughout the city of Kankakee.
“Working on this project has made me appreciate my city even more by sharing the connection of community pride with others,” said Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jasmyne Humble. “Kankakee is home. I love my city because what makes us unique in particular is how diverse we are and coming together for the Love My City campaign as it launches for 2020 will speak volumes of the message that we are proud of Kankakee.”— Daily Journal staff report
