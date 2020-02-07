Music teachers to host meeting, presentation
BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Room 131 of the Larson Fine Arts Center on the Olivet Nazarene University campus.
A business meeting will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., following by a presentation on "Healthcare for Cristofori's Instrument; Care and Maintenance for Your Piano's Best Sound" by Robert Evans.
Pizza Wars returning to BBCHS on Feb. 11
BRADLEY — The second annual Pizza Wars is coming Feb. 11. An event presented by the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation, the 2020 Pizza Wars is a fundraiser for BBCHS student scholarships and for the Class of 2021.
In addition to supporting the school and its student, the event allows the community to try the offerings of many pizzerias in Kankakee County and vote for their favorite. The event will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the East Gym at BBCHS, 700 W. North St., Bradley. The cost to attend is $5 and the event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Laurie at 815-937-3707.
Olivet presents 'Godspell' as spring musical
BOURBONNAIS — Based on a book by John-Michael Tebelak, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell,” is a modern musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew. At the behest of John the Baptist, young men and women forsake their jobs and take up the mantle of Jesus Christ.
Using song and dance, the apostles spread Christ's message of love and tolerance as the time moves ever closer to his betrayal at the hands of Judas and, ultimately, his crucifixion.
“The world we live in has a way of quickly stealing from us any sense of that joyous innocence that we are born with,” director Jerry Cohagan said in a press release. “We hope that ‘Godspell’ fills the audience with a sense of wonder and innocence through these simple stories that are filled with Truth.”
This production features 10 talented student actors and is directed by professor and theater director Jerry Cohagan, conducted by Dr. Neal Woodruff and choreographed by Jackson Thornhill, an Olivet senior.
“Godspell” will be performed on the stage of Kresge Auditorium on the Olivet campus. Show times will be 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29, with an additional matinee showing at 2 p.m. Feb. 29.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students and senior adults over the age of 65. Tickets are available online at olivet.edu/tickets.
WILMINGTON — Students aged 15 to 18 are invited to be part of the historic restoration process happening at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.
Students aged 15 to 18 may apply now through Friday, March 6, 2020 to the Youth Conservation Corps team that will work at the USDA Forest Service - Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie this summer. The team will plant native Illinois prairie plant species, clear brush, maintain trails and more June 8 to July 31, 2020.
One day each week will be dedicated to an off-site explorer experience at a variety of conservation sites where they can network and expand their exposure to natural resources.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will be paid based on federal/state wage standards. Transportation to and from Midewin will not be provided. Each student must provide a teacher letter of recommendation along with his or her application.
Apply no later than March 6. You can submit your application and letter of recommendation from your teacher by email or mail to USDA Forest Service - Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, 30239 S. State Rt. 53, Wilmington, IL 60481.
Officers set for Hundred Club
The Hundred Club of Kankakee County has elected officers.
Serving one-year terms will be the following: Larry Osenga, president; Dave Skelly, vice president; Paul Shreffler, secretary; and Dale Gerretse, treasurer.
The club is a non-profit charitable organization that helps provide support for the surviving spouse and dependents of law-enforcement officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty.
For more information about the club or to become a member, call membership chairmen Darrell Griffin at 815-791-3365 or Dr. Thomas Koehler at 815-939-4900.
Mayor releases city of Kankakee comment cards
KANKAKEE — Several residents have expressed their feedback about the city of Kankakee, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Whether it’s a new idea, something they appreciate in the community or what more they would like to see, comment cards now are available.
The cards typically are distributed at events such as Saturday’s Mingle with the Mayor, however they also are available in the City’s Administration Building, the Mayor’s office, Clerk’s office, Public Safety Building and the Economic and Community Development Agency.
The feedback that is collected is being compiled to focus on certain areas such as public safety, condition of city streets, ordinances, city council, communication and a variety of programs that are offered in the city of Kankakee, according to the news release.
The feedback is then tracked by what ward the resident lives in and will be shared with aldermen.
“We are reaching out to people in ways the city of Kankakee has never before, and the feedback we are receiving is helpful,” Mayor Wells-Armstrong said in the news release. “We want to stress the fact that your voice matters and our Economic and Community Development Agency also does an excellent job reaching out in our community. We are all working together strategically to get things done and continue to move Kankakee Forward.”
