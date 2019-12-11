Winter Market & Winter Wander
KANKAKEE — Celebrate the Christmas season with the Kankakee Public Library at its annual Winter Market & Winter Wander. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, the Winter Market will be open on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library for locally handmade arts and crafts, and music. There will be musical performances throughout the event, with the Kankakee High School Choir at 11 a.m., Kankakee High School Piano students at noon, and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra at 1 p.m.
Along with vendors inside of the library, patrons are encouraged to continue the celebration of Kankakee small businesses outside of the library. Shop holiday deals around the downtown Kankakee area and visit select businesses for chances to win a Kindle Fire, gift cards, and more as part of the city of Kankakee’s Winter Wander event. Pick up a punch card at the Kankakee Public Library and visit participating downtown businesses between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be eligible to enter your name and win.
This event is sponsored by the Kankakee Development Corporation, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, and the Kankakee Public Library. No purchases are necessary to enter the contest. Visit the library’s Facebook page for up-to-date information.
Parade winners announced in Bradley
BRADLEY — The village of Bradley has announced winners of its annual lighted Christmas parade which was held on Friday, Dec. 6.
Winners in the business category were KanComm 911, first; King Music, second; and MG2A, third.
Winners in the general/service club category were: Bradley-Bourbonnais Swim Club, first; Hamann-Birr family, second; and Bradley Cub Scout Pack 319, third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!