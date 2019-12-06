Christmas Grump will greet guests at gallery
KANKAKEE — Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will host the Christmas Grump from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
Children and their families are invited to meet the Christmas Grump and get a photo taken with him during this sensory-friendly event. Cost is $5 per family.Donation drive aims to keep all warm
KANKAKEE — During December, Ideal Solution Weight Loss — Kankakee will collect thermal/insulated gloves, hats, socks and scarves for Our Shepherd’s Clothing Closet. All items will be donated to the local homeless population.
Donations can be dropped off at 805 N. Kennedy Drive Suite B, Kankakee during the following hours: Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Saturday, 7 to 11 a.m.Disability services center hosts Breakfast with Santa
JOLIET — United Cerebral Palsy Center for Disability Services will host “Breakfast with Santa and Elf Workshop” from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the center, 311 S. Reed St., Joliet. The event supports individuals with developmental disabilities.
Sponsored by Friends of CDS and Big Apple Restaurant in Joliet, breakfast will include pancakes and sausage or biscuits and gravy, coffee, hot chocolate, milk or juice.
Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Reservations are encouraged but not required.
Enjoy breakfast and shop the Elf Workshop of hand-crafted gifts and specialty vendors.
United Cerebral Palsy Center for Disability Services in Joliet serves children and adults with cognitive and physical disabilities in Will and surrounding counties.Back 2 School Illinois accepting applications
Back 2 School Illinois launched its 2020 College Scholarship program Dec. 1.B2SI, a nonprofit organization that creates and supports educational opportunities, will award $2,500 grants to college-bound Illinois high school seniors for their freshman year of study. The scholarships will be awarded based on each student’s academic achievement and financial need as well as their demonstrated leadership skills in their school and community.
Applications must include the student’s essay, high school transcript, two letters of recommendation and a brief summary from a community organization detailing the applicant’s involvement.The 2020 scholarships will be provided through funding of the Community Currency Exchange Association of Illinois and the Tufano family.
For more information, go to b2si.org.
Historical society hosts open house
BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society Christmas open house will be 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15, at the Letourneau Home/Museum, 708-714 Stratford Drive E., Bourbonnais.
The public is invited to tour the museum’s artifacts, view the old-fashioned Christmas tree with gifts displayed and enjoy holiday refreshments.
Those who attend the Christmas open house also will have a chance to pick the top BGHS news story/event of the past 10 years.
