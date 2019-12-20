Christmas Cantata set for Monday
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Christmas Cantata, “He Shall Be Called,” will be 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka.
The cantata is made up of 50 members from throughout the county. This year’s soloists include Jayne Henrichs, Earl Kroll, Samantha Gooding, Duane Wolfe, Kena Clark, Faith Aaron, Adam Drake, Jessica Fehland and Megan Schippert.
Program directors are Denise Kosik, Jessica Fehland and Erik Parmenter, with Fehland directing the youth choir “Joyful Noyz.”
Admission is free, but reservations are required. To reserve a seat, call 815-317-6165 and leave your name, contact number, the performance you want to attend and the number of seats you need.
Donations will be accepted at the door and are earmarked for Iroquois Memorial Hospital Hospice.Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms
PEOTONE — In November, Pearl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Peotone partnered with Grace Christian Academy in Kankakee to raise $2,360 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative. Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand contributes up to $3,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.
For more information, go to cars4classrooms.com.Law Week program ranks 2nd in nation
Kankakee Community College’s Paralegal/Legal Assistant Studies “Law Week” events finished second in the nation for Outstanding Law Week Public Programming.
The honor was given by the American Bar Association’s Division on Public Education. As an award recipient, the program is acknowledged on the ABA Law Day Award website, americanbar.org, and will be included in the Law Day 2020 Planning Guide.
KCC’s Law Week activities were held in early May around Law Day and helps foster an understanding of legal professions and celebrates the role of law.
“Every activity we sponsored promoted the theme of ‘Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society,’” said Dr. Kristine Condon, KCC professor and Paralegal/Legal Assistant program coordinator. “From our panel discussion on Michael Beschloss’ ‘Presidents of War’ with presidential grandson Clifton Truman Daniel to our sponsorship of the Illinois Appellate Court hearing oral arguments at our historic Kankakee courthouse, we had a variety of family-friendly activities that promoted civics engagement.”
Other events included the annual Family Trivia Night benefiting Prairie State Legal Services and the second annual Passport to Civics Fair, where 20 local community organizations and agencies offered information on their programs and services.
In addition, the 2019 Law Week launched its first-ever “Decorate the Courthouse” competition, with 3-D replicas of the county’s courthouse decorated by participating high schools on display in Miner Memorial Library. Law Week participants were encouraged to vote for their fan favorite on Facebook.
The Law Week Committee collaborates with judiciary and bar associations and the program advisory committee to develop activities, Condon noted.
KCC’s Paralegal/Legal Assistant Studies program is approved by the American Bar Association. Two degrees are offered through KCC’s program, a two-year associate degree program and an advanced certificate.
For more information on the Paralegal/Legal Assistant Studies program at KCC, call Condon at 815-802-8216, or email kcondon@kcc.edu.App Challenge winner announced
Kankakee High School student David Love won the 2019 Congressional App Challenge in Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s 2nd District. The challenge is held in honor of Computer Science Education Week.
Love developed a“Virtual ATM” app designed to serve as a virtual banking system.
“I was truly amazed by the creativity of the students and the quality of their submissions,” said Congresswoman Kelly, co-chair of the House Tech Accountability Caucus. “I hope that participating in the App Challenge will inspire these young people to continue developing their extraordinary talents.”
This year’s participants were freshmen and sophomores at Kankakee High School and participated under the direction of computer science teacher Dr. Janelle Scharon.
In a letter to Congresswoman Kelly, Dr. Scharon noted this school year was the first year an app-based computer science, “Project Lead the Way,” was offered. The course served as a base and an inspiration for students to participate in the CAC.
The CAC participants from the 2nd District will be recognized by Congresswoman Kelly in January. Winning apps will be displayed on the CAC’s website and on a digital display in the U.S. Capitol building.
Since the launch of the competition four years ago, students have produced apps that address local, national and global problems.
For more information, go to congressionalappchallenge.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!