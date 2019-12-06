Lutheran church will host choir cantata, potluck
BONFIELD — Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield will host a choir cantata and potluck at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The children’s Christmas program will be 10 a.m. Dec. 15. The Christmas Eve service will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24, with the Christmas Day service at 9 a.m. Dec. 25.Parade winners announced
WATSEKA — Winners have been announced for the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on Nov. 29. Parade winners were best children’s unit, Girl Scout Troop 2529; best walking unit, First Trust and Savings Bank; best float, Iroquois County Historical Society and Genealogy; best use of the theme “A Homemade Christmas,” Watseka Suzuki Honda; best use of lights, Watseka Family Festival; best decorated emergency vehicle, Sheldon Fire Department; and best religious entry, First United Methodist Church.Join Tri-Point FFA to watch ‘The Grinch’
The Tri-Point FFA Chapter will host a Christmas movie showing of “The Grinch” Saturday, Dec. 14, at Tri-Point High School, just before Cullom’s Christmas on Main Street event.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for the moving showing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Parents can enjoy the movie with their children or can drop them off. Supervision will be provided.
All ages are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Attendees are asked to bring their own pillow and blankets.Gilman hailing coat drive as successful
GILMAN — Gilman Healthcare Center collected 109 coats and matched each one for a total of 218 coats donated through its coat drive.
Gilman Healthcare asked families, community partners and local businesses to donate a new or gently used coat. All coats will go back into the community, donated to God’s Pantry in Gilman. Several hats, gloves and scarves were also donated.
The coat drive ran from Oct. 27 through Dec. 2.Sock drive planned at Bennett-Curtis House
GRANT PARK — The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park, in conjunction with its Holiday at Hogwarts Wizard-themed dining, is hosting a Dobby’s Sock Drive.
Donations of new pairs or packages of socks will be collected through Jan. 2 at the Bennett-Curtis House and Northfield Square Mall by the Bennett-Curtis House’s Harry Potter-themed tree in center court.
Socks will be donated to the Salvation Army in Kankakee.
Those who donate, take a photo by the Harry Potter tree and tag The Bennett-Curtis House using #DobbysSockDrive, will be entered to win a complimentary ticket to a Wizard Dinner at The Bennett-Curtis House.
Those who attend a Holiday at Hogwarts event and bring socks will receive a First Year Potion Drink to use at the Cauldron Bar during the themed dinner.
