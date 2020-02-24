Election judges sought in Iroquois County
WATSEKA — Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher is looking for individuals willing to work as election judges for the March 17 primary election. There is a need for both Republican and Democratic election judges in all areas of the county.
Election judges are responsible for opening and closing the polling place, for all voting materials, ensuring all votes are cast in secret, instructing voters, offering assistance to disabled voters, maintaining order of the polling place, etc. The positions pay $120 per day, plus additional for attending training.
For more information, call the Election Department at the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!