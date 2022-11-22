Nov. 23

Back the Bailey Homecoming Parade

Beginning at 2 p.m. in Peotone, continuing at 2:20 p.m. in Manteno and arriving at 2:30 p.m. at Bradley Police Department, Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey will be returning home for good. Organizers of the parade are encouraging residents to line Route 50 to welcome Bailey home. The parade will begin by exiting I-57 at exit 327 and then will continue down Route 50 to Broadway Street in Bradley. 

