Puppies

Puppies vie for attention at Kankakee County Humane Foundation. An open house is set for Sept. 24.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Hops with Haas

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, State Representative Jackie Haas will host Hops with Haas at BrickStone Brewery, 520 Brown Blvd., Bourbonnais. The cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Sponsorships currently are available.

Prior to the event, on Tuesday, Haas will participate in a debate at Kankakee Public Library. For morre information and to RSVP for Hops with Haas, email sara@thnewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.

