From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, State Representative Jackie Haas will host Hops with Haas at BrickStone Brewery, 520 Brown Blvd., Bourbonnais. The cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Sponsorships currently are available.
Prior to the event, on Tuesday, Haas will participate in a debate at Kankakee Public Library. For morre information and to RSVP for Hops with Haas, email sara@thnewberggroup.org or call 815-513-5215.
Community Blood Drive
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, the American Red Cross and Morning Star Baptist Church will host a blood drive at 525 N. Harrison, Kankakee. Donors will have opportunities to win prizes.
For an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code MorningStar, or call 815-685-0106.
Face masks are required and all donors will receive a free health screening prior to donating.
Deadline for Iroquois
County voting
Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver would like to remind residents that there is less than a month to register before the Nov. 8 General Election. In order to vote at the polls, the last day to register or change an address before the General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
People may register weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the office of the Iroquois County Clerk located in the Iroquois County Administrative Center. In addition, they may register in the office of their village or township clerk, with their precinct committeeman or voter registrar in their precinct. For the name of a registrar near you, please call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
Residents can also register to vote online through the County Clerk’s website at iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections. Click on the “Paperless Online Voter Registration” and follow the instructions. (The last day to register to vote using the online website is Oct. 23.)
To register, County Clerk Suver reminds people to bring at least two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card, utility bill, employer or student identification, credit card, birth certificate or naturalization papers, with your name, and one article must show your current living address.
To change your address, you can either go to the County Clerk’s Office or mail in your voter’s registration card with your new address. For those who have changed their name by marriage since they last voted, they will need to re-register.
Days with Dads
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at King Middle School’s back gym, 1440 E. Court St., Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Project Headspace and Timing and the Youth Empowerment Program will host Days with Dads. The purpose for the event is to show children that they are capable of being loved, while also showing that dads are able to show love.
Food will be provided. To register, call Ms. Handson at 773-640-9801.
Shelter Open House
At noon Saturday, Sept. 24, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host an open house so individuals can meet the animals available for adoption. The shelter is located at 2214 IL-1, St. Anne.
New business opens
at Northfield Square
A new business has come to Northfield Square Mall. Essential Smoothies offers a variety of smoothies, including vegan options. The business is owned by Denise Smith and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Axe of Kindness
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Splitting Targets will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit Anthony Bird’s road to recovery. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Bird family.
Splitting Targets is at 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee.