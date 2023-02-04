School play in Clifton

John L. Nash Middle School presents its spring play production of “Gooney Bird Greene and Her True Life Adventures,” based on the book “Gooney Bird Greene” by Lois Lowry.

Gooney Bird Greene is the new kid at Watertower Middle School, and she is just as unique as her name. Through a series of zany events, Gooney Bird is able to challenge her classmates to become the hero of their own true stories and help them realize they are just as unique as she is.

