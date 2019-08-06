Kankakee Public Library to host event
The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host the following event:
Cricut Basics: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Share your ideas and techniques with others to improve your crafting game. Bring your own supplies. Cricut Basics meets in the 3rd floor meeting room.
Bradley Public Library to host event
The Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton, Bradley, will host the following event:
Kids Summer Safety Camp: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. This camp is hosted by KC-CASA to provide kids and their families age appropriate tips and education on potential dangers children could face. This age appropriate lesson will teach young children empowering language and strategies to protect themselves from sexual abuse.
Arts Center to host events
The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County will host Kankakee Cosplay Chaos 2019 from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Arts Center at Northfield Square Mall. From anime to gaming to your favorite comic and cartoon icons— put your cosplay craft and skills to the test and go head-to-head on the runway at Kankakee Cosplay Chaos 2019.
The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is hosting a Paint Party at the Arts Center at Northfield Square Mall on Aug. 11. The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. All materials provided. RSVP to Trenna at 815-207-3733.
Kankakee QuiltMakers to host meeting, workshop
Connie Brandow will present her journey with making Alzheimer’s quilts. There will be an Alzheimer’s Quilt Sew Day at 9 a.m. Friday at the Bourbonnais Library to work on Alzheimer’s quilts. Please bring embellishments, fabric or any items that can be used to share with others. New members are always welcome.
The Kankakee Quiltmakers Guild meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road in Bourbonnais. For more information, contact Donna McGovern at 708-828-5110.
Museum to host Bertrand Day
The French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, will be honor the Bertrand Family with a special day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Veronica Featherson at 815-932-5279.
