9th Annual Strings-4-Food

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 at King Music, 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley, bring six non-perishable food items and King will restring your six-string electric or acoustic guitar. Limit two per customer. Guitars only, 12-string, bass, ukulele, banjo and mandolin not included.

The restring is a $25 value and includes strings, fretboard hydration, clean body, string installation and tuning. The food items will go to local food pantries.

