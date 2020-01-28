Learn about presidential history at the library
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society will present “A History of Kankakee County’s Presidential Votes and Presidents who have visited the Kankakee County” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Kankakee Library.
Phil Angelo will be the speaker for the free event.
For more information, contact Betty Schatz at bettylschatz@gmail.com or 815-644-6001.
