FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant sits on the bench during player introductions before playing against the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.