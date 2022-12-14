By Andrei Iancu and David Kappos

America is the world’s most innovative country. Or at least it was.

By many measures, that title now belongs to China. The authoritarian powerhouse issued more patents than the United States for the first time in 2019, and it has left us in the dust ever since.

Andrei Iancu and David Kappos are former Under Secretaries of Commerce for Intellectual Property and former Directors of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Both serve as board co-chairs of the Council for Innovation Promotion.

