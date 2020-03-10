Kultivators to host talk about coffee beans
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Kultivators will host Caleb Benoit for “Biographies of Coffee Beans and Connect Roasters” on Thursday, March 12, at the Kankakee County Historical Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
An experienced coffee roaster, Benoit will discuss how coffee beans are transformed from plants in the field to mugs of coffee consumers brew at home.
The community is invited to join the Kultivators for snacks and desserts at noon. The club will hold a short meeting at 12:30 p.m., and the coffee bean presentation will begin at 1 p.m.
Community invited to music teachers meeting
BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association will meet March 12 in the Larson Fine Arts Center, Room 131, at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
A business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by a presentation from Paul Johnson on “How to Improvise on a Lead Sheet, Part 2.”
All are welcome to attend.
Get your tickets for ICGS’ ‘Scottish Clans and Castles’
CRESCENT CITY — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will sponsor “Scottish Clans and Castles” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St.
The program will include a presentation by Dr. Loarn Robertson’s on histories, families, castles and genealogical information. Robertson is a native of Scotland who came to the U.S. to attend the University of Illinois, and he now resides in Tuscola.
Tickets are available now and include lunch. To purchase tickets online, visit the group’s website at iroquoiscountygenealogy.org.
For more information, visit the ICGS office inside the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
