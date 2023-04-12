clifton

Playground equipment is just outside the Village of Clifton community hall. The town also boasts a central complex that includes its pool, offices and a hall open for town weddings, anniversaries and reunions.

 For the Daily Journal/Phil Angelo

Clifton is supported by a sense of family and by a sense of community.

Populated by approximately 1,500 people living in 571 homes, the Iroquois County town was founded in 1857. “The Origin of Certain Place Names in the United States” says the village was named for Clifton Hotel in Chicago.

Located at the corner of Washington and Halstead streets in Chicago, the Clifton House went down in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The website Chicagology explains that the proprietors built a second hotel in 1872 after the fire, the Windsor-Clifton. The Windsor-Clifton stood at the corner of Chicago’s Wabash Avenue and Monroe Street.

