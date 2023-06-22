Storm aftermath (copy)

City of Kankakee public works employees stand by as debris is cleared on South Wall Street in Kankakee in 2020. Public works is overseen by the Environmental Services Utilities department, which continues to seek a new director.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis does recognize his limitations.

One of those limitations he is willing to acknowledge is the fact he is not the person the city government needs to run the operations of its Environmental Services Utilities department.

The department which oversees the operations of the Department of Public Works, the city’s sewer system, the hydroelectric plant and the technical services — in all about 40-50 employees — has been without a director since August.

Recommended for you