Genevra Walters

Education: 1986 graduate of Kankakee High School; bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Illinois at Chicago; doctorate in special education with an emphasis in teacher education and research from Illinois State University; superintendent’s endorsement from Western Illinois University.

Career: Superintendent of KSD111 since May 2014. Past jobs include: social worker for KSD111; assistant principal for Kankakee High School; principal for Mark Twain Elementary; human resources director and then superintendent for SPEED Special Education Joint Agreement School District 802 in Chicago Heights.

Hometown: Kankakee, where she has lived and worked nearly all her life.

Memberships: Illinois Association of School Administrators, Large Unit District Association, Superintendents’ Commission for the Study of Demographics and Diversity, American Association of School Administrators, National Association of Black School Educators, Council for Exceptional Children, St. Mary’s Community Board, Women of SCORE, Kankakee Kiwanis Club, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, City of Kankakee’s Citizens Advisory Board, and the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.