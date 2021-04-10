At the end of 2020, Nathan Mullikin was looking for something to give his life purpose. What he found was an activity that’s benefitting the Kankakee area.
Mullikin, a current Bourbonnais resident and formerly of Bradley, began cleaning up litter that he noticed around the area. Since December, he has cleaned up 1,876 gallons of litter.
Going by the altar ego “Johnny Litter Bags” on Facebook, Mullikin shares with friends and followers where he has cleaned and the amount that’s been picked up. His online name was inspired by his stepfather, David McGlennon, whose nickname was “Bags.” Mullikin began picking up litter on the anniversary of his stepfather’s death.
“The first thing I picked up was the 315 exit in Bradley,” said Mullikin. “I figured that no one was going to pick that up and they would just mow over it, and it’s the first thing people see when they pull into Bradley. And, I lived in Bradley for seven years so I’m proud of it.”
On this day, he filled up 50 garbage bags with trash just from one side of the exit. He explained that it doesn’t take long to fill a bag.
“You don’t realize how much it is until you see it in a bag,” he said.
Since beginning this new endeavor, Mullikin has connected with several people on Facebook who share the same interest. On a Wednesday afternoon at Davis Creek Campground, he was joined by Kathleen Parish, Bourbonnais, and Anne Bridges, Kankakee, to meet and discuss teaming up on clean-ups.
The group spoke to how overwhelming it can be to do this alone and how certain areas need frequent clean-ups.
A day prior, Mullikin, who is focusing on cleaning up parks, was picking up litter in a Kankakee park when a group of young kids offered their assistance. This, he said, made the process go much quicker, and he hopes it was a memorable moment for the kids.
“Imagine the rest of their life, they’ll be less likely to litter from just those few minutes.”
He explained that while he could go about this secretly and anonymously pick up litter, he feels that the best tool a litter picker has is social media. He said that if he shares it online, it might lead to other people doing it.
The online use has led to item and monetary donations that have helped Mullikin with his cleaning process. He made a post on Facebook that he said was “kind of like an agreement” that if someone was willing to donate a bike that they had, he’ll use it to pick up litter.
Within an hour and a half, someone was dropping off a brand-new bicycle. The individual also donated garbage bags and a grabber.
While he is not doing this for money or accolades, Mullikin said that people have stopped to thank him while out and about and have donated money.
Mullikin, who discussed with his new partners the importance of the upcoming Earth Day on April 22, shows no signs of stopping his clean-up practice.
“Everything I pick up, every single bag, I take a picture of,” he shared. “It helps keep track for myself cause I’ll be able to look back and see that I did some good in my life.”