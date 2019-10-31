Taize Prayer is Monday
“Taize Prayer on the first Mondays of the month will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, 308 E. Marsile St. in Bourbonnais.
Women’s Word Day of Prayer is Monday
The Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer is at 10 a.m. Monday at New Vision MB Church at at 1501 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee. The pastor is Tom L Ivy Sr.
All our welcome to attend. The event is hosted by Kankakee and Vicinity District Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary and district president Emma Burrell.
Morning Star Baptist Church holding fall festival
Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee is holding a family fall festival from 5:30-8 p.m. today at Morning Star Community Center 525 N. Harrison Ave. (directly across the street from the church).
The pastor is the Rev. Montele Crawford. The theme is Lets Go Fishing, Matthew 4:19. There’s a best costume contest (positive costumes only.
Entertainment includes bouncy house, games, food, smores, selfie station and more.
Pleasant Grove holding women’s conference
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, and the Rev. Ernest Rucker, pastor, is holding the Women’s Conference 2019 this weekend.
The theme is The King’s Daughter. It’s at 6 p.m. Friday at the church; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Lisieux Center, 374 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee
Lunch will be served, vendors on site along with medical information and wellness check. Dinner will be served at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Speakers are evangelist Ethel Weatherspoon, evangelist Andrea Stone, Pastor Edwina Troupe, Sister Cathy Williams, Veronica McFadden Jones, and evangelist Bernice Holliday.
To register call: Bernice Holliday 618-579-9475, Juanita Bryant 815-382-6629 and Shirley Barlow 815-325-4194. The first 75 ladies to register for Saturday will receive will receive a conference bag.
Hallelujah soup suppers are back for another season
Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to attend the first Hallelujah soup supper of the season from 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Homemade vegetable beef and chicken and shells soups will be served. Each meal includes a choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available.
The cost will be $9 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children age 6-12; $2 for children age 3-5; and children age 2 younger eat free. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Chancel Choir taking orders for bread pudding
The Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church is taking orders for its famous bread pudding. Orders must be placed by Nov. 6.
Prices for the frozen portions are: $3 per slice; $10 for a quarter pan (serves 4); $20 for a half pan (serves 8) and $40 for a full pan (serves 12-16). To order, send a check payable to Asbury Chancel Choir to Mary Birr, 12 Richard St., Kankakee, IL, 60901.
Pick up will be at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee on Dec. 15 at noon or following The Joy of Christmas concert (3 p.m.) on Dec. 15.
For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408 or email Wendy Shelquist at kasburysecretary@gmail.com.
Farewell to the Rev. Anchan is Sunday
The Rev. Dr. Israel Anchan, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Kankakee, recently announced his call to a new parish, Christ the King Episcopal Church, Santa Barbara, Calif. His final service at St. Paul’s will be Sunday. His first service in California will be Nov. 16.
Anchan has served the Kankakee parish since 2009. During that time, he initiated many parish outreach activities, and developing an active ministry with the Kankakee Latino community. As a result of his ministry, the church now has weekly bi-lingual Holy Communion services involving the entire parish and Latino members are involved in parish leadership.
Anchan was previously associate rector at St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church and at Chatham Fields Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Chicago. He holds a master’s in sacred theology, Union Theological Seminary, New York City, and studied at Seabury Wester Theological Seminary, Chicago.
A congregational and community farewell reception for Anchan and his wife, Jacky, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday in All Saints hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
Chili Supper at Our Savior Luther is Nov. 8
The Dorcas Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence are holding its annual Chili Supper from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Second and Pine in Momence.
Tickets for adults are $8, children 6-10 are $3, and 5 and younger are free. Hamburgers and hot dogs are available.
Event is sponsored by Thrivent Financial. Proceeds will help defray costs to wrap the church windows
Sheldon UMC rummage sale is Nov 8-9
Sheldon United Church having Holiday Rummage Sale, with winter coats, clothing, Christmas items , and more on Nov 7,8, 10-2 both days, Lunch and bake sale too!
Funds go for building repairs, and winter heat bill.
Zion Gate to honor pastor
Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 752 E. Oak St., Kankakee invites all to honor our Pastor Ronald L. Bartlett Sr. for his 26th year anniversary service, serving the community and church.
The celebration will begin with honoring the first lady Phyllis Bartlett on at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Kankakee Public Library Auditorium (4th floor). For tickets, contact: Terri Harris 815-250-7665. Tickets donation: $25. Guest speaker is Sister Marilyn Wiley.
The theme is A Woman of Great Faith, Matthew 15:28.
There will be a 10:30 a.m. service on Nov. 10 with guest speaker the Rev. David Ford.
Concluding with a 3 p.m. service with the Rev. Marvin E. Wiley and the Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood. The theme us “Celebrating the Ardent and Diligent Laborer who Walks Among Us” 1st Thessalonians 5: 12-13.
