Asbury UMC holding pancake breakfast
The choirs of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are serving pancakes for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 8. All-you-can-eat plain and blueberry pancakes, sausage, applesauce, juice and a beverage will be served.
Tickets, available at the door, are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and under 6 free.
Asbury United Methodist Church,196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.
