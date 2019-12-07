BOURBONNAIS — More than 250 children from public schools in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais were fitted with new shoes this week.
The annual program, “All God’s Children Must Have Shoes,” took place at Kohl’s in Bourbonnais. It is a project of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club, which shares the parent organization’s national mission of serving the children of the world.
From kindergarten through fifth grade, students were transported to Kohl’s aboard school buses. In each school, a social worker had identified the children in need of new shoes.
Once at Kohl’s, each child stands on a chart to get the correct size. Then, with the help of Kohl’s staff and Kiwanis volunteers, each child picked out a new pair of shoes. It was a four-day process to help all 250 students. No restriction is placed on the youth. If they want sneakers that light up, they get them. If they want boots for the winter, they get them.
“It is one of the most heartwarming things that we do,” said Kiwanis President Brent Davis. “You see a lot of smiles at the end of the day.”
Davis volunteered all four days, helping to fit children. While a child might be willing or required to wear clothes handed down from an older brother or sister, shoes do not travel as well from child to child.
Although this is a Kiwanis program, the club receives help from other organizations, including Kohl’s which discounts the shoes. Kiwanis funds its share of the program through its annual peanut sale, the club’s only fundraiser.
Donations come from the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, the Sons of Italy and jeans days for teachers in area public schools and also in the office of Dr. Brent Dunlap. The Women of the Moose donate socks for the children. Each child this year got two pairs of socks, along with a Hershey Bar and large-size Tootsie Roll to take home.
The demand for the shoes was dramatically up this year, and 50 additional pairs of shoes were given away this year.
The program is one of two the clubs runs at holiday time to help children. It also has a Winter Warmth program that gives new coats to children, who have been identified as in need. The coat program, similar to the shoes program, deals in only new items. There are no “used” items collected.
Ironically, both programs were inherited from groups that started them long ago. Winter Warmth was program of the Junior League. Kankakee County no longer has a Junior League chapter.
“All God’s Children Must Have Shoes” started with the Telephone Pioneers, an organization of retires of the phone company. Their numbers have dwindled in recent years as former switchboard operators and others passed from the scene.
Kiwanis partnered with the group, then assumed full responsibility four years ago. The shoes were once bought at Ted’s Shoes, a downtown Kankakee landmark, then at Sears before that store closed.
