Central High School's Madrigal performers

Central High School's Madrigal performers.

 Photo provided Central High School

Daily Journal staff report

Fa-la-la-la-la! It’s time, once again, for Central High School’s annual Madrigal performances. This year’s shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Tickets are available for $5 person in advance and $7 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Kelly Gifford at kgifford@cusd4.org or 815-694-2321.

