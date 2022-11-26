Central Citizens' Library District hosting Scholastic Book Fair Daily Journal staff report Nov 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FabrikaCr/iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportCLIFTON — The Central Citizens’ Library District will be hosting a Scholastic Book Fair. The fair runs 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.The Central Citizens’ Library is located in the Central High School complex next to the auditorium at 1134 E. 3100N Road, Clifton. For more information, call 815-694-2800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you View more photos Photo Galleries Local faces: Nov. 26, 2022 Local faces: Nov. 26, 2022