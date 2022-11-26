Books (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
FabrikaCr/iStock

Daily Journal staff report

CLIFTON — The Central Citizens’ Library District will be hosting a Scholastic Book Fair. The fair runs 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.

The Central Citizens’ Library is located in the Central High School complex next to the auditorium at 1134 E. 3100N Road, Clifton. For more information, call 815-694-2800.

