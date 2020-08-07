Dani Brzozowski, the Democratic nominee for Congress in the Illinois 16th district, will hold her eighth public town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Due to coronavirus restrictions, it will be a virtual event via Facebook Live, beginning at 6 p.m. on her campaign’s Facebook page. The town hall will focus on the issues of interest to young and will be co-hosted alongside the Winnebago County Young Democrats.
Brzozowski will take audience questions during the event.
The 16th Congressional district covers all or portions of 14 Illinois counties, including Grundy, Iroquois and Livingston counties.
