They say a picture tells a thousand words. Today we offer 182 words to endorse this photograph.
It shows State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, and State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, standing next to the entrance sign for the Kankakee River State Park Potawatomi Campground.
The place has been closed for five years because of a lack of state funding and the need for major repairs, but collaborative work from the pair cut through bureaucratic red tape and made its reopening, effective Oct. 1, a reality.
Now people can once again spend an entire night or more at the state park, our own natural marvel which is nothing short of breathtaking. Any visit, short or long, is beneficial, but a sojourn of a night or more can transcend one’s spirits completely.
Such experiences are set to resume, and it’s been made possible because a Republican and Democrat worked together. That’s how things get done, but these days of divisive politics make it less common.
Parkhurst and Joyce are shown standing on the state park grounds. It’s symbolic of what can be accomplished when we find common ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!