CAIC Check Presentation 1-31-23

From left, Paul Carlson, dean of Kankakee Community College Business, Technology & Human Services Division; Sheri Cagle, KCC vice president for academic affairs; Michael Batilaran, immediate past board chair of Calumet Area Industrial Commission; Michael Boyd, Ph.D., KCC president; Ted Stalnos, CAIC President & CEO; Craig Schmidt, CAIC vice president of talent development; and Mark Anderson, KCC director of manufacturing training.

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

At Kankakee Community College, there are 82 students currently taking advantage of a grant program designed to get unemployed and underemployed people into manufacturing-related careers.

The One Workforce grant program covers tuition, textbooks, fees, hand tools, materials and personal protective equipment for students enrolled in programs which can lead to employment in a field related to manufacturing. Grant students are enrolled in KCC manufacturing-based certificates and associate degrees such as: welding, machine tool, industrial maintenance, electrical technology and manufacturing technology.

