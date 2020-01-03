11
Number of states that have legalized marijuana
770,000
Number of marijuana-related criminal records eligible for expungement
21
Legal age to consume marijuana
25
The highest percentage of tax possible on cannabis
30
Number of grams of cannabis you can legally possess
$3.2 million
Amount of sales on first day of legal pot sales in Illinois
77,128
Number of transactions on first day of legal pot sales in Illinois
$250 million
Estimate of tax revenue from cannabis sales Illinois by 2022
37
Number of dispensaries in Illinois.
By May 1, 2020, the state will award licenses for up to 75 new dispensaries. By Dec. 21, 2021, the state will award licenses for 110 more.
