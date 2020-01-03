11

Number of states that have legalized marijuana

770,000

Number of marijuana-related criminal records eligible for expungement

21

Legal age to consume marijuana

25

The highest percentage of tax possible on cannabis

30

Number of grams of cannabis you can legally possess

$3.2 million

Amount of sales on first day of legal pot sales in Illinois

77,128

Number of transactions on first day of legal pot sales in Illinois

$250 million

Estimate of tax revenue from cannabis sales Illinois by 2022

37

Number of dispensaries in Illinois.

By May 1, 2020, the state will award licenses for up to 75 new dispensaries. By Dec. 21, 2021, the state will award licenses for 110 more.

