The American Trucking Associations estimates the U.S. was short about 78,000 truck drivers this past year.

 Catrina Rawson/Illinois Farm Bureau

The shortage of truck drivers eased slightly across the nation last year compared to 2021.

But the workforce shortage remains a top concern of the transportation sector for 2023, according to a panel of industry experts on Jan. 19 at the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association annual convention in Peoria.

“From the things we see in 2023, the focus has to be on the workforce. It’s the No. 1 thing we’re hearing in the sector,” said Kirby Wagner, GROWMARK associate manager of government relations.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

