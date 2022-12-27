17KankFlooding5.jpg

A freight train crosses the Kankakee River trestle at Island Park in Momence in 2015. Down the road, the rail industry is looking at automation and technology to help deal with labor constraints.

 The Daily Journal/file

It’s not necessarily back to business as usual for the nation’s railroad industry now that the threat of a nationwide strike has been averted for a second time.

Industry representatives, who met with members of the National Grain and Feed Association at the Country Elevator Conference and Trade Show held fittingly at Union Station in St. Louis, say the focus now is to build crew numbers and improve overall rail service.

“Ultimately, it’s best for the overall economy. It was a compromise that takes into consideration both parties’ side to the story,” said James Wilson, director of marketing for Norfolk Southern Corp. “Hopefully everybody can come to grips with it, put it behind us and go to work.”

