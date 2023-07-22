Grape production this season is expected to flourish at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard despite it being mired in a severe drought.

Diane Hahn, owner/operator of the specialty farm and agritourism center located on a scenic glacier moraine in central Illinois, discussed the reasons for her optimism during a recent FarmWeek interview.

“Grapes are an interesting fruit. They’re a fairly drought-resistant plant,” she said. “Of course they need water, but they do much better in drier conditions than row crops.”

