Plochman's Mustard

In 2020 one of the 16 finalists in the state “cool manufacturing” contest was Plochman’s Mustard in Manteno

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

As part of its “Manufacturing Matters” message, the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association conducts an annual contest to find the coolest items created in Illinois.

It’s an online vote. There are limits on how often and how many votes you can cast, but you can vote more than once. A similar method is used to select baseball all-stars.

Mark Denzler, president of the Illinois Manufacturing Association, was the speaker Thursday morning for the annual meeting of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. His general message to the audience of 100 at the Weber Leadership Center at Olivet Nazarene University — manufacturing is alive and well in Kankakee County and the state.

