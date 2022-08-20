It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 but one of its primary goals is to fight carbon emissions by, among other things, giving Americans incentives to buy zero-emission vehicles. After passing both houses of Congress, the bill was signed Tuesday by President Biden.

Not everyone’s thrilled with the end result. The auto industry and environmental advocates have groused about the legislation, with car manufacturers calling the incentives package a “missed opportunity” for limiting it to cars built in North America, among other gripes. Environmentalists say the act could have done more to make clean-running cars affordable and accessible.

But for consumers thinking about going electric, the incentives it contains could tilt the math in favor of nabbing that new Model 3 or F-150 Lightning sooner rather than later.

