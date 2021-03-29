The Citizens Utility Board is asking state legislatures to give Illinois consumers a voice when it comes to the privatization of local water companies.
Illinois’ two largest private water companies have hit customers with more than $220 million in higher bills to cover a spending spree as it bought up dozens of municipal systems in recent years, the CUB said this past week as it advocated for a proposal to give consumers a voice on water privatization.
The consumer watchdog stood with state legislators and union representatives to show support for Senate Bill 164, sponsored by Sen. John Connor, of Crest Hill. The legislation would require a local referendum before private water companies Aqua Illinois and Illinois American could acquire a water system.
“Residents should be able to vote on the decision to sell their water system, just as shareholders get a vote in large decisions within a company,” Connor said. “Our job is protecting the residents, not increasing profits for private water companies.”
About 80 percent of local water systems in Illinois are municipally owned. However, new research released by CUB reveals that since 2013, Illinois American and Aqua have purchased 34 water or wastewater systems, fully depreciated in most cases, in communities across the state.
In total, the corporations have charged their current customers more than $220 million (about $160.8 million for Illinois American and $59.6 million for Aqua) to cover those acquisition costs, according to data compiled from the Illinois Commerce Commission.
A 2013 state law, opposed by CUB, allows Aqua Illinois and Illinois American Water to impose rate hikes on their current customers to finance 100 percent of the costs of municipal water system acquisitions.The Illinois law allows the companies to raise rates — up to 2.5 percent to cover one acquisition, or a total of 5 percent for multiple acquisitions—between ICC rate cases.
In 2018, the General Assembly extended the 2013 law for 10 additional years and removed a 7,500-connection cap on the size of systems that the water companies can buy. The parent companies of both utilities raked in total combined profits of more than $993 million in 2020, according to the CUB.
Supporters of the referendum legislation, SB 164, say giving consumers a say on whether their public water should be sold offers protection from the growing problem of privatization and high water bills.
“Public services should not be sold off for private profit,” said Joanna Webb-Gauvin, legislative director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31. “When municipal water systems are privatized, it means higher rates, ... and the loss of good jobs. For all these reasons, we believe that giving local residents a voice through a referendum is a common-sense step.”
Privatization has been a growing trend across the country. In recent decades, federal money has dried up, making it difficult for communities to make expensive upgrades to their aging public water systems. Communities may see privatization as a source of new cash and a way to undertake improvements.