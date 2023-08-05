CHICAGO — Predictions are that back-to-school spending this year by parents will be at a level unmatched in previous years. That’s music to the ears of scammers.

With that in mind, the Better Business Bureau warns parents to be cautious while spending their hard-earned dollars.

“Parents are trying to squeeze in vacations, jobs, and the necessary shopping to prepare their kids for the coming school year,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. “Scammers know this and are prepped and ready to go, as that means more opportunity to connive busy parents.”

