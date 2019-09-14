Riverside Healthcare recently announced the promotion of Patt Vilt to the position of senior vice president and chief accounting officer.
In her new role, which took effect Sept. 1, Vilt is responsible for providing leadership and oversight to the finance and general accounting areas of Riverside. The vice president of revenue cycle as well as the directors of finance, materials management, risk management and the Riverside Health Fitness Center will report directly to Vilt.
“Patt has been a great employee of Riverside for over 20 years,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic. “As health care finances get ever-more complicated, it’s reassuring to know we have someone with Patt’s knowledge and experience guiding this area of the organization.”
Vilt began her career at Riverside in 1995 and has worked in the areas of finance, including reimbursement, budget, internal audit and revenue cycle for both the hospital and physician network.
Most recently Patt held the position of vice president of finance. Additionally, she previously served as the chief compliance officer for the health system.
Vilt earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration from Indiana University, her Master of Business Administration in Finance from Lewis University and her Master of Jurisprudence in Health Law at Loyola University School of Law. She holds a CPA certificate and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American College of Healthcare Executives and the Health Care Compliance Association.
Additionally, Vilt is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and is past president of the first Illinois chapter of HFMA. She serves on the national board of 340B Health and is a member of the board’s Executive Committee and is the chair of the Finance Committee.
She also serves on the Finance Committee and Board of Directors for Hospice of Kankakee Valley and on the Foundational Board for Kankakee Community College.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!