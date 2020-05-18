FARIBAULT, Minn. — When most people are brewing their morning coffee, Kathy Heise is making cotton candy — at the end of her driveway.
For the first time in the decades that Heise has run a Pronto Pup booth, she’s not sure whether she’ll be able to go on her usual circuit of county fairs and other events this summer. So Heise, who is 65, a few weeks ago decided to open the stand in front of her Faribault home.
“I’ll be here ‘til I can go to a fair. I have to,” she said. “It’s my whole world.”
At least 11 county fairs in Minnesota have been called off this year because of coronavirus, and the leaders of many others are on the fence about whether to carry on or cancel.
The Minnesota State Fair is still scheduled to go on in late August, but that looks questionable.
Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, a State Fair staple, said it will cooperate with authorities and fair officials to sustain the health and safety of everyone, including its 800 employees.
“Since the fate of the fair is still unknown, we’re cautiously moving forward with planning,” said crew member Erica Dao.
Such uncertainty leaves vendors like Heise in the breeze, but already her calendar and bank account show the effects of the pandemic. A handful of community events around southern Minnesota were canceled, and she anticipates other fairs joining the list.
Back in March while making face masks at home, she noticed more events being canceled and decided to set up her Pronto Pup stand at home, with customers now dubbing Heise the “Highway 60 Fair.”
“If I wasn’t doing this I wouldn’t be making a dime,” she said. “It’s really helping because I would have nothing otherwise. You live on that money you make all summer.”
Drivers pull up on their way home from work and semis honk as they pass by. A state trail behind her house brings in bicyclists. A local company donated a sign directing people on the trail to cut through Heise’s backyard for a lemonade or deep-fried treat.
Brad Schroder appreciated the opportunity to set up his concession stand that’s been in the family for 58 years.
Heise is used to making the rounds each week, setting up her stand at county fairs and cities like Blooming Prairie, Mantorville and Owatonna throughout the summer during annual festivals that draw large crowds to her stand. She puts in long days inside the small 8-foot-by-10-foot stand, dipping hot dogs in the famous Pronto Pup batter and making popcorn and snow cones.
She married into the business in 1988. Her late husband, Ray Heise, started the Pronto Pup stand in the 1950s. She said her husband, who died of cancer in 2001, is still with her every day in the stand, and his memory keeps her going.
These days, the pace is a lot different from fairs, but it’s been busy enough.
“That first week I didn’t think anybody would stop,” she said. “I cried for an hour. I was overwhelmed. Everyone was stopping. They were so happy to see me, to get out and get a little bit of summer, a little bit of the fair.”
Unlike at fairs, many customers at her driveway are leaving tips, which Heise tries to refuse, knowing others are struggling financially during the pandemic. Her cash-only stand means she occasionally takes orders on the honor system, trusting people will come back to pay or pay it forward in another way.
She said being a concessionaire isn’t all about the money; she treasures the connections made along the way.
“Each fair you go to is your family,” she said. “Every spot is your family for one week, and you love them all.”
