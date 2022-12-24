farmdeficit

USDA chief economist Seth Meyer, left, discusses ag trade during a question-and-answer session at the National Grain and Feed Association’s County Elevator Conference and Trade Show in St. Louis.

 Photo by Daniel Grant of FarmWeek

For the first time, the United States Department of Agriculture is forecasting an agricultural trade deficit.

U.S. ag exports are projected to reach $190 billion next year, while imports are predicted to rise to $199 billion. A trade deficit has occurred before (in 1959 and 2020, for example), but USDA has never forecast one until now.

While rare, a possible ag trade deficit is not a major cause for concern, according to Seth Meyer, USDA chief economist.

