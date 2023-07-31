corn exports

U.S. corn production totaled just 13.7 billion bushels for the 2022-23 marketing year. This year, however, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts domestic corn production could rebound to a record 15.32 billion bushels despite the early-season drought.

Brazil is well on its way to unseating the U.S. as the top corn exporter this marketing year, which ends Aug. 31.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Brazil could account for 30.2% of world corn exports for the 2022-23 marketing year, while U.S. exports are on pace to fall to a multi-year low of 1.65 billion bushels, which accounts for about 24.8% of the world market, according to USDA’s latest world ag supply and demand estimates.

If realized, it would mark the first time Brazil has surpassed the U.S. in corn exports since the drought-riddled season of 2012.

