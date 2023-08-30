zippy duvall

The ongoing trade dispute between the United States and Mexico over the country’s policies to ban genetically modified corn intensified after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative called for a dispute panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

USTR’s announcement comes after officials Aug. 16 passed a 75-day deadline to reach a resolution through USMCA dispute consultations.

“The United States has used the tools provided by the USMCA in attempting to resolve concerns with Mexico’s biotechnology measures,” USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai said in a statement. “Today the United States is taking the next step in enforcing Mexico’s obligations under the USMCA.”

