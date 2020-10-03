Daily Journal staff report
SPRINGFIELD — Micah Bartlett, president and CEO of Town and Country Financial Corporation, the parent company of Town and Country Bank, announced the resignation of Dana Dow as president and CEO of Town and Country Bank and President and CEO of Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services Inc.
Dow has accepted a position within the financial services industry outside the state of Illinois. Bartlett has re-assumed the title of President of Town and Country Bank in addition to his other capacities. These changes went into effect Tuesday, following an appropriate period of transition.
“Dow began as President and CEO of Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. in 2007 and took on the additional role of President and COO of Town and Country Bank in 2018. His contributions to our company are truly immeasurable and we will miss him,” Bartlett said.
The company also announced Thursday that it has accepted the resignation of Doug Cheatham as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. An interim CFO has beennamed on a contractual basis.
Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc., and has offices in Bloomington, Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. For more information, visit townandcountrybank.com.
