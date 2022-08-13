BRADLEY — Gail Wallace and her son, Byron, have worked years on perfecting their wood-stripping process at Restoration Works Inc. in Bradley.

All the research, trial and error and tweaking the art of stripping decades-old wood-frame doors and windows and crafting into a beautiful restoration on hundreds of historic buildings will soon begin paying additional rewards.

“Restoration works,” said Gail Wallace, president of Restoration Works. “That’s our name. It really works. ... It will last forever.”

