For more than two centuries, Illinois has been fertile ground for farming, relying on the abundance of sunshine and precipitation.

While family farms will always provide an abundance of food that ends up on dinner tables, some land that once had rows of corn, soybeans or wheat now just has grids of solar panels, relying solely on sunshine.

That transformation in Illinois, and across the country, is also taking place in Kankakee County. According to the Kankakee County planning department, there are more than seven solar farms built or in the process of being built in the county.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you