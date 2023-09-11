Big Year
Kevin Graham, a district sales manager for Wehmeyer Seed in Mascoutah, evaluates a wheat field near Coulterville in Randolph County during the Southern Illinois Wheat Tour earlier this summer.

 Daniel Grant/FarmWeek

Illinois farmers boosted wheat plantings by 210,000 acres for the 2023 crop compared to 2022.

And did it ever pay off.

Prairie State farmers harvested 65.5 million bushels of wheat this summer, up a whopping 48% compared to the previous year, with a record yield of 84 bushels per acre.

