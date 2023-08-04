Corn harvest (copy) (copy)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in July lowered its national corn yield estimate by 4 bushels to 177.5 bushels per acre, which would still be a record, and left its soybean yield estimate unchanged at 52 bushels despite the drought.

 Illinois Farm Bureau photo/Catrina Rawson

Widespread drought issues in May and June likely put a significant dent in corn yield potential. But all is not lost due in part to advancements in seed genetics along with some timely rain, according to Mike Kavanaugh, director of product development for AgReliant Genetics.

“It’s all about genetic improvement and adaptation,” Kavanaugh told FarmWeek at the AgriGold specialty products conference in Ivesdale. “This year in particular will be about yield compensation. We had a very challenging first half of the season.”

