Searls 90th Birthday

George Searls, of Kankakee, will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a gathering on Nov. 1 in Bonfield. The event is being hosted by Laura and Rick Wenzelman.
George married Betty Jo Vance on June 20, 1953. He has three children: Van (Amy) Searls, of Riverside, Calf.; Cindy Searls Dupuis, of Kankakee; and Laura (Rick) Wenzelman, of Bonfield. He has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
George was employed by Armor Pharmaceuticals, Imperial International Learning and Kankakee School District. He is a member of Episcopal Church in Kankakee, and he enjoys spending time with family and keeping active.
